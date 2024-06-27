Cuba appreciates OECS statement against U.S. hostility





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for its recent statement condemning both the U.S. blockade and the inclusion of the island in the list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.



The OECS expressed its deep concern over the decision to maintain Havana on the aforesaid list, which has caused immense damage to and brought great suffering upon the Cuban people.



In its text, the organization describes these policies as unjust and calls on the Government of the United States to eliminate immediately such hostile measures.