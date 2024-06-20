Venezuelan Ship Visiting Santiago Opens Doors to Local Citizens





Havana, Jun 18 (ACN) Citizens in the eastern Cuban city of Santiago de Cuba line up to visit the Venezuelan Simon Bolivar school ship, which is visiting the local Guillermon Moncada harbor.



The locals have been visiting the ship since last Sunday to learn about its performance and exchange with the crew.



Ledis Alba said that this has been the first time to see a ship so near and see its beauty and good conditions after 44 years since its construction.



Alba referred to the excitement of her kids while exchanging with the Venezuelan sailors.



The visit by the Venezuelan ship here contributes to strengthen cultural exchange and the bonds of friendship between the two countries.



For Venezuelan sailors visiting Cuba allows to learn more about the people’s culture and traditions.



The Venezuela school boat keeps its journey towards Santa Marta, Colombia on Wednesday.