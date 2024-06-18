Members of the Venezuelan training ship visit Cuban schools





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) Members of the training ship "Simon Bolivar", of the Navy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, exchanged today with teachers and students of schools in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.



The visit to the institutions named after patriots of the South American nation is a tribute to those who gave their lives for social equality and freedom of the countries of the continent, and is also part of the ship's program in this province, which will last until June 19.



At the Simon Bolivar boarding school, visitors received an explanation on the composition of the institute and also paid tribute to Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias, former president of the sister nation and Cuba's best friend, as named by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, historic leader of the Revolution.



Leonardo Segovia, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic to the Caribbean nation, expressed his gratitude for the welcome offered at the school.



Cuba and Venezuela are the target of serious attacks by U.S. imperialism and being today in this institution we know the reason why they want to break us, but they will not be able to do it, he said.



Captain Ronald Jose Briseño Huerta, commander of the ship, pointed out that the boys and girls of the "Simon Bolivar" are the future of the homeland and asserted the commitment to continue with the excellent bilateral relations.



The occasion was propitious for the donation of books that narrate the memories of the Battle of Carabobo and part of the past and contemporary history of Venezuela, with the objective of contributing to the integral education of the students.



Later, the delegation also visited the Fabricio Ojeda Primary School, a center that honors the former journalist, politician and commander of the Venezuelan guerrilla in the sixties of the 20th century.



The ship known as "The Ambassador without Borders" arrives for the fifth time to Santiago, as part of the 34th Overseas Training Cruise in 2024.