Welcome to Havana, capital of political humor!





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Since the 15th and until the 28th, Havana is hosting the 1st International Biennial of Political Humor.



A newspaper article expressed Cuba’s gratitude to those who came from different countries to participate in this event, organized in response to the need for peace in a world marked by the worrying rise of extreme right-wing and neo-fascist currents which must be countered with a discourse of love, solidarity and social justice.



“Messages of hate and the denial and rewriting of history try to become naturalized as truths of our peoples, so art should mobilize consciences and become a platform for denunciation,” the text remarks.



“Palestine lives through the pain of existing under bombs, the native peoples of America still suffer from centuries-old looting and deculturation, and it is impossible to forget the crimes of the dictatorship in Argentina and other South American countries. Just three examples in different contexts that reveal the attempts to deprive the history of resistance and struggle of the peoples of any meaning,” says the source.



“Our 1st International Biennial of Political Humor in Havana is called to establish itself as a space for reflection and denunciation through a weapon as powerful as humor.”



The Biennial pays tribute to Cuba’s long tradition of doing politics through humor, which many ranging from the cartoonists of the neocolonial republic to the graphic humorists of the Revolution have embraced as an indispensable ally in the struggle for a better society.