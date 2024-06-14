Cubans Boost Country Resilience to Face Climate Change





Havana, June 13 (ACN) Experts and officials stressed in eastern Las Tunas province the need to boost strategies towards the country’s resilience, such as strong environmental management, the national climate change program (Life Task) and advancing circular economy.



In Las Tunas province, an agricultural territory largely affected by drought, government authorities and local companies are implementing land restoration plans with international support to stop growing desertification and boost reforestation and sustainable agriculture.



Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, Eduardo Martinez, acknowledged the ongoing plans in Las Tunas and said it is possible to increase forests, protect water sources and restore the soil.



He said that this is not about returning to the times of virgin forests, when the environmental impact was minimum due to the low development of productive forces, but it is possible to advance in harmony with the environment.



Martinez spoke during a ceremony dedicated to the environment, which was also attended by deputy Premier Ines Maria Chapman and local government and political authorities.