Mozambican parliamentary holder tours Cuban development zone





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Esperança Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, president of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, toured today the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), as part of her official visit to Cuba.



As reported by the National Assembly of People's Power on its website, the African official was briefed by Ramon Daniel Galindo, director of Control and Control of the ZEDM Office.



The visitor was interested in the tax incentives, the modern container terminal -projected as a transshipment port and regional logistics center-, the progress of the 64 approved businesses and a concessionaire, and the use of renewable energy sources with the operation of five photovoltaic solar parks and 7.05 megawatts of installed power, and the attractions of its geographical location in the area of Latin America and the Caribbean.



Despite the US blockade, we can see that Cuba is making progress in its development, the president of the Mozambique Parliament said.



As part of the tour, the African delegation learned that the ZEDM was created on November 1, 2013 as part of the updating of the Cuban economic model and has its own regulatory framework to attract foreign and domestic investment.



Among its objectives are the production of goods and the provision of value-added services, through the use of knowledge and innovation, as well as clean technologies, which contribute to the development of the Cuban economy, while reducing import costs, boosting growth, creating jobs and facilitating foreign direct investment, the explanation added.



The ZEDM Office has a Single Window System, which provides information to investors and facilitates the incorporation of companies and the processing of registrations and licenses.