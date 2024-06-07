Russian Naval Detachment to Call at Havana Harbor





The Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces announced the upcoming visit to Havana by a Russian naval detachment made up of four vessels and their crews, who will meet an official program in the Cuban capital. Next up we bring the official announcement as published on the Cuban Foreign Ministry's webpage



Russian Federation Navy Vessels Group to arrive in Havana



A naval detachment from the Russian Federation consisting of four vessels –the frigate “GORSHKOV”; the nuclear-powered submarine “KAZAN”; the “PASHIN” fleet sea tanker and the salvage tug “NIKOLAI CHIKER”- will pay an official visit to the port of Havana from June 12 to 17, 2024.



This visit is consistent with the historically friendly relations existing between Cuba and the Russian Federation and strictly abides by the international regulations Cuba is a State Party to.



None of the vessels carries nuclear weapons. Therefore, their stop-over in our country does not represent any threat to the region.



Visits of naval groups from other countries are a historical practice that the Revolutionary Government has followed with nations with which we maintain friendly and cooperative relations.



During their stay in Cuba, Russian sailors will fulfill a program of activities that will include a courtesy call on the Cuban Revolutionary Navy Commander and the Governor of Havana. Besides, they will go on a tour around places of historical and cultural interest.



Upon their arrival at the port of Havana, a 21 gun salute will be shot from one of the vessels of the naval group to greet the nation, which will be reciprocated by an artillery battery of the Revolutionary Armed Forces positioned at the “San Carlos de la Cabaña” Fortress.

Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces