Cuban VP tours agricultural areas in westernmost province





LOS PALACIOS, PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, member of the Political Bureau and vice president of the country, visited today agricultural areas of Pinar del Rio dedicated to rice cultivation.



In Los Palacios municipality, the largest producer of the grain in the western province, he insisted on boosting the popular rice movement.



Accompanied by Eumelin Gonzalez Sanchez, Governor of Pinar del Rio, and executives of the agricultural system in Cuba and in the territory, he visited the Agricultural Business Unit Semillas Cubanacan.



There he was interested in the profitability of production, payment systems and yields in that structure belonging to the Los Palacios Agroindustrial Grain Enterprise.