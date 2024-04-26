Joint project boosts digitization of rural areas in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The University Foundation for Innovation and Development of the University of Havana (UH) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) began the implementation in Cuba of a project to expand access to digital tools and their use in agri-food systems and rural areas.



With the support of the South-South cooperation trust fund of the Organization and China, the initiative includes several workshops over the next three months, to share good practices in the design of digitization strategies and e-commerce in support of family farmers.



According to the FAO representation in Cuba, the initial actions will be carried out in the Vista Hermosa Agroecological Farm, located in the capital municipality of Guanabacoa, and in four other communities of Cienaga de Zapata, in Matanzas, and Jobo Rosado in Sancti Spiritus.



The project includes the development of training on different topics, such as georeferencing, sensometry and instrumentation, and the use of green and sustainable technologies.



The exchanges will also be coordinated jointly with the UH Foundation, and will be open to all those interested in contributing to digital transformation and sustainable agriculture, with the understanding that computerization is key to increasing productivity and improving people's quality of life, according to the information.



These actions are part of a regional effort to transform rural livelihoods and agrifood systems in 12 countries: Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay.