14th International Construction Fair concludes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The 14th International Construction Fair (Fecons) 2024 will conclude today at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana.



The event, which has been in session since April 23, has welcomed 129 companies from 13 world nations in order to raise the levels of productivity and competitiveness in the sector and strengthen an effective linkage between the different forms of production.



It is also committed to diversifying the portfolio of services, exchanging experiences and showcasing new technologies and environmentally friendly practices.



During Fecons 2024, experts and professionals from Russia, guest of honor on this occasion, reiterated their willingness to cooperate with Cuba and contribute to the advancement and improvement of this sector in the country

.

As part of the event, the 14th International Scientific-Technical Conference on Construction, which has been held since April 24 at the Havana Convention Center, will also conclude.



The fair was held under the premise "Science and Innovation for the Development of Construction".