17th International Work Brigade starts its tour through central Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The 17th International Brigade of Voluntary Work and Solidarity with Cuba May 1st begins today a warm exchange with Cubans, which will last until Sunday 28th, in the different centers included in the itinerary and stay, within the central province of Cienfuegos.



Cultural and health institutions, agricultural and livestock production cooperatives, factories and new economic actors will welcome visitors from more than twenty countries.



Some 250 members of the brigade will do volunteer work and share spaces where they will learn about the life, traditions and idiosyncrasy of Cubans.



Outside Havana, the brigade will only visit Cienfuegos, which is celebrating its 205th anniversary of its founding as the Fernandina de Jagua colony.



Afterwards, the contingent will take part in the May Day celebrations in the Cuban capital.