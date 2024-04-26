Diaz-Canel visits productive entities in Cuban central province





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The current and medium-term actions of the workers' collectives of the Turiguano Livestock Genetics Enterprise and of the Breeding Center, both in the municipality of Moron, in the central province of Ciego de Avila, marked the agenda of the visit to this territory of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country.



Cuban leader was accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Julio Gomez Casanova, first secretary in the province of Ciego de Avila, Alfre Menendez, governor of the province, among other authorities of the territory.



Luis Alberto Nieves Sori, director of the Turiguano Livestock Genetics Enterprise, informed about the structure of the entity, which has one of the largest herds in the country of the pure bovine breed Santa Gertrudis.



Diaz-Canel was interested in the diversification being carried out, beyond the improvement of the Santa Gertrudis cattle, the breeding of stallions and beef production.



Nieves Sori explained that in the last year they have planted areas with different crops to feed the workers, the animals, the population of the surrounding communities and the Roberto Rodriguez provincial hospital, of which they are sponsors of a ward.



It is intended to close this April with about 25 tons of meat, about five above the plan, and to grow in the delivery of milk to the Dairy Complex, motivated by the increase in the payment for the collection, the director pointed out.



In Moron, Diaz-Canel also visited the Fish Farming Center, an enterprise belonging to Ciego de Avila Fishing Company (Epivila) and involved in a recovery process of hectares of ponds and concrete pools.



There, Cuban president exchanged with the workers and executives about the importance of collectively discussing the existing problems in order to solve those within their reach, since they are unable to fulfill their commitments.



Reinerio Diaz Betancourt, general director of Epivila, stated that they are working on the recovery of 20 hectares in which there are 32 earthen ponds that will be put into production.



The executive highlighted that Moron Fish Farming began January with losses, but ended March with small profits that improve the low average salary of the workers, amounting to 3,500 pesos per month, which Diaz-Canel was interested in finding alternatives to increase it.



Cuban head of state's visit to Moron also included the photovoltaic solar park that is being set up in that town in the north of the province, which will add four megawatts more to the 11.6 megawatts of installed capacity that there are with three other sites of this type in the province.Regarding the visit to the different centers of the province, the Cuban leader said that we can get out of this difficult situation with our own effort and talent, enhancing the concept of creative resistance, because we are encouraged to see centers that were bad begin to transform positively.



Likewise, Diaz-Canel ratified the potential of the working people to eliminate the economic and social problems affecting the country.



For his part, Benito Martinez Ausina, first secretary of the Party in Moron, pointed out his dissatisfaction with what has been achieved, and pointed out to look at the indicators and not so much at the plan, when trying to produce to the maximum considering the current non-fulfillment of the different physical productions.

On these and other issues, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party, stressed the importance of the cadres to have more interaction with the base to obtain better results in the work.



The meeting also analyzed the progress of the internal life of the different political and mass organizations, as well as the ways to improve them based on the improvement of the ideological work.



At the end of the meeting, Cuban president exchanged with residents of the city of Moron about the purposes of his visit and the existing potentialities of the people to solve the pressing problems affecting the economy.



