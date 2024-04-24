14th International Construction Fair kicks off in Havana





HAVANA, Apr 23 (ACN) With the presence of the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, Cuban deputy prime minister, the 14th International Construction Fair (Fecons 2024) was opened today up to April 26 at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana.



Angel Vilaragut Montes de Oca, first deputy minister of construction, explained that the event has Russia as guest of honor and welcomes approximately 129 companies from 13 nations.



Montes de Oca acknowledged that the objectives are aimed at raising the levels of productivity and competitiveness in the sector, strengthening an effective coordination between the different forms of production, diversifying the product portfolio, exchanging experiences and exhibiting new technologies and environmentally friendly services.



The construction sector in the Caribbean nation has a large number of projects to be developed that require foreign investment, he said in relation to Russia's participation.



For his part, Anton Nicolahevich Glushkov, president of the European nation's National Association of Builders, pointed out that both countries have a long history of collaboration in this area, which has been strengthened in recent times.



The event was presided over by Rene Mesa Villafaña, Cuban minister of construction, and Victor Koronelli, Russian ambassador to Cuba.



As part of the fair, the 14th International Scientific-Technical Conference on Construction will be held tomorrow at the Havana Convention Center.

