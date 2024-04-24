Cuban and Russian Ministers of Interior sign cooperation plan





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) Lazaro Alberto Alvarez, Cuban minister of the interior, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed today, in Moscow, a cooperation plan between the two countries.



According to Prensa Latina, the document aims at strengthening the fight against crime, the exchange of experiences and the training of personnel, and is a sign of the effectiveness of cooperation between the agencies of the two countries in the difficult international environment.



We are forced by life itself to work in very close contact, by all the interacting structures, because the West has never and will never calm down in its desire to somehow limit the development of our states, Kolokoltsev stressed.



He noted that Cuba continues being a reliable partner of Russia, and that cooperation has already yielded great results.



As part of his visit to the Eurasian country, the Caribbean leader also held a meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, with whom he discussed issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation in the line of security forces and justice bodies.



After the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz promoted the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, an action that took place on May 8, 1960.



The ties between the two countries are based on mutual respect for sovereign interests and the coincidence of shared goals, as well as an active political dialogue at the highest level and the agreement on the main issues of the international agenda.