Cuba and EU to discuss unilateral coercive measures





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) The 4th Cuba-European Union (EU) Dialogue on Unilateral Coercive Measures will be held Wednesday, April 24, in Brussels, Belgium, Cuban foreign ministry reported.



During the exchange, the parties will discuss the effects of the imposition of this type of measures as a means of exerting political and economic pressure against States, the legal and practical aspects of existing EU legislation to counteract the extraterritorial application of laws imposed by third countries, as well as the treatment of the issue in multilateral forums.



Leading the Cuban delegation, Rodolfo Benitez Verson, general director of multilateral affairs and international law of the foreign ministry, will update the European side on the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Cuban people and the effects of the unjustified inclusion of Cuba in the unilateral list of alleged State sponsors of terrorism, drawn up by the State Department.



The exchange will also evaluate the effects of this policy on cooperation projects between Cuba and the EU.



The European delegation will be represented by Pelayo Castro, deputy director general for the Americas of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and other senior officials of the European diplomatic service.



This meeting takes place under the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement concluded between Cuba and the EU in 2016 and put into force, provisionally, in 2017, currently in its fourth implementation cycle.