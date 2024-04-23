Diaz-Canel attends ceremony marking 30th anniversary of important Cuban ministry





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, the 30th anniversary ceremony of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma by its Spanish acronym) was held at the Convention Center in Havana.



On X, the Presidency shared images of the meeting, which was also attended by Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, as well as retirees, founders, directors and representatives of institutions and companies of the agency.



The Cuban Ranger Corps and several Citma institutions founded in 1994, such as the Agency of Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies, the National Office of Standardization, the Mountain Development Center, the Municipal Archives of Jiguaní and the Municipal Archives of Niquero, were honored at the event.

Likewise, the Cuban Women's Federation and the Ministry of Higher Education recognized the activity of this organization in favor of the development of science.



Citma's mission is to direct, execute and control the policies of the State and the Government in science, technology, environment, the use of nuclear energy, standardization, metrology and quality control, promoting their coherent integration to contribute to the sustainable development of the country.