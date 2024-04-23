Washington Cares Nothing about Cubans Human Rights





Havana, April 22 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cares nothing about Cuban’s human rights, which Washington violates by enforcing extreme blockade and asphyxiating measures.



They do not either care for human rights of the massacred Palestinian people, wrote Rodriguez on X, and he added that Blinken is more interested in the rights of arm producers and the US domination and plunder goals.



According to Cuban authorities, the economic damage inflicted by the US blockade at current prices has increased to over 159 billion dollars and over one trillion dollars according to the current dollar-gold rate at the international market.



The damage by the whole set of US measures surpass 405 million US dollars monthly, which equal one million dollars every two hours.