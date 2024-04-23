International May Day Brigade Gathers at Cuban Camp





Havana, April 22 (ACN) The "May Day" International Solidarity-with-Cuba and Voluntary Work Brigade completed its 250-strong membership with activists from all continents at the Julio Antonio Mella international camp in the western Cuban province of Artemisa.



The brigade’s setting-up ceremony was attended by the president of the Cuban Friendship Institute Fernando Gonzalez, who opened the program of solidarity of the group which along Canada’s Che Guevara brigade will attend May Day celebrations in Havana.



In his remarks at the ceremony, Gonzalez referred to the Cuban people’s efforts to maintain their socialist project amidst the US criminal siege, and current hardships. He stressed the support given to Cuba by so many friends from around the world.



During their stay on the island, brigade members will take a first-hand look at Cuban reality and the country’s ongoing transformations, despite the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Voluntary work sessions, visits to places of historic, economic and cultural interest, exchange with the people and representatives of different organizations in two Cuban provinces are activities on the activists’ agendas.

