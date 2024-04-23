Cuban parliamentary delegation begins official visit to Hungary





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) A delegation from the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) began today an official visit to Hungary.



Cuban Parliament on X, reported the Caribbean delegation is headed by Homero Acosta Alvarez, secretary of the ANPP and the Council of State.



As part of his agenda, the Cuban parliamentarian held talks Monday with György Such, director general of the Office of the Hungarian National Assembly, and with Boglárka Illés, secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



On the same social network, Acosta Alvarez described the meetings as fruitful and highlighted the Hungarian interest in broadening ties in the parliamentary field and other issues of bilateral interest.



The establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Cuba took place on September 15, 1960 in Havana, when a delegation from that country traveled to the island for negotiations.