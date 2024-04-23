Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban central city on its 205 anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today on X to the people of Cienfuegos on the occasion of the 205th anniversary of the founding of their city.



On the same social network, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, celebrated the date of the founding of the former village of Fernandina de Jagua, city from which he is a deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power.



Fernandina de Jagua was founded by Don Luis De Clouet Pietri, with an initial population of 46 people, which grew in 1819 with the addition of Spaniards and Cubans to the economic and social life of the new colony, which was born where Jose Marti Park is nowadays located.



In 1829 it received the title of Villa Cienfuegos in honor of Jose Cienfuegos, Captain General of the Island at the time of its foundation and in 1880 it acquired the title of city due to the economic development achieved at that stage.



With a privileged position in the southern center of Cuba, the surface area of the province of Cienfuegos, known as the Pearl of the South, is 4,188.61 square kilometers, in addition, it holds the status of Cultural Heritage of Humanity for its historic center.