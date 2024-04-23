Havana hosts, starting today, 12th edition of International Music Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) From today until April 28, the International Festival A Bridge to Havana will celebrate its 12th edition in celebration of the 505th anniversary of the Cuban capital.



Dedicated to Havana as Creative City of Music and under the slogan Producing Emotions, this festival will provide a bridge or platform to promote the exchange of national and international exponents of good music, Jorge Luis Robaina, better known as Jorgito Karamba, told the Cuban News Agency.



Cuban musicians and groups of the level of Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor, Karamba, the Buena Fe duo, Issac Delgado, Toques del Rio, Haila Maria Mompie, Jotabarrioz, Alex Duvall, Raul Paz and Waldo Mendoza and others will participate in this edition.



The international scene will be represented by exponents of music from Spain and the United States, to open, share and strengthen the Cuban musical tuning fork, the artist said.



The day will also include children's shows as well as the performance of Dutch Jessy Yasmeen.



According to Reinier Rodriguez, general director of the recording and musical editions company Egrem, this event is part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary, and among its novelties is the proximity of the "bridge" to the community, a propitious scenario to achieve cultural exchange from the neighborhoods and the country in general.