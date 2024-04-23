Conde de Cuba rum dedicated to founding of Cuban city





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) The extra-aged artisanal rum Conde de Cuba was presented on Sunday night to honor the 205th anniversary of the founding of the former Fernandina de Jagua colony, now the central city of Cienfuegos.



During the tasting of that genuine rum and the pairing with Cuban cigar, at the Leblanc Palace in this city, participated the International Bartender Adalberto Calzadilla Gonzalez, National Bartenders Award and leader of the cultural project Balcon del Habano Cultural the Sommelier Edey Quintero, member of the Smokers Club of the aforementioned project.



Calzadilla Gonzalez told the press that the pairing of rum and cigar, or in the case of a mixture of food and wine, always seeks to appreciate the flavors, smells, textures and colors, so that the customer can enjoy it in a restaurant or at home.



Among the attributes of this Special Edition Rum is that it was handcrafted and aged for more than a decade in barrels, which provide that well-defined touch of wood and nutty flavor.



The bottle that contains it is inspired by the porron of water introduced by the Spaniards to the island of Cuba in 1492, and its elegance lies in the handmade elaboration, in addition to a label that reflects the entrance to the bay of Cienfuegos and the image of the Fortress of Our Lady of the Angels of Jagua.

This rum is distilled, aged and bottled in the Sevilla factory, annexed to the Conde de Cuba winery, in the town of Amancio Rodriguez, in the western province of Las Tunas.



On this occasion, the name of the rum dedicated to Cienfuegos refers to the title of Conde de Cuba, granted by King Ferdinand VII of Spain to Francisco de Vives y Planes, a Spanish military officer, governor and captain general of Cuba between 1823 and 1832, who developed the sugar industry on the island.

