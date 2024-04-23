Cuba hosts 2nd edition of the International Caribbean Film and Environment Festival





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) With the world premiere of the feature film Soy Cuba: la indomable( I am Cuba: the indomitable one), the 2nd edition of the Caribbean International Film and Environment Festival, Isla Verde 2024, which will run until April 27, kicked off in Isle of Youth.



This will be a 70-minute journey through Cuba's flora and fauna, said the founder and president of the event, Jorge Perugorria - National Film Award 2024 - at the Caribe movie theater in the capital city of the special municipality, as he presented the audiovisual proposal of Irish filmmaker John Murray to the audience.



Esteban Rios de Rivera, Cuban producer of the film, commented that the film is a work of art in terms of editing, photography and soundtrack, in support of a narrative that refers to a not so docile but highly resilient nature, material to which Perugorría contributed his imprint as a storyteller.



The opening gala was the appropriate moment to present the Isla Verde Awards to Daniel Diez, posthumously, and to PhD Diana Ruiz Pino of Colombia, in recognition of her work as a researcher, pioneer in the study of the evolution of carbon dioxide in the Southern Ocean and member of the team of experts that in 2007 won the Nobel Peace Prize.



The moment was also an opportunity to pay tribute to Cuban anthropologist Natalia Bolívar (1934-2023), with the screening of the audiovisual "Amar a la tierra", directed by Arturo Sotto, who will act as president of the jury to select the best short film among the 20 in competition, while Spanish film director Alvaro Longoria will head the jury dedicated to feature films.



Isabel Brilhante, ambassador of the European Union, stressed that the festival is part of the Europe Month initiative, which seeks to create a diversified cultural program under the slogan "United in Diversity". This year, one of the objectives is to expand the initiative outside Havana and Isle of Youth is a priority option.

The opening day of Isla Verde 2024, for the first time with a competitive character, was widely supported by the local audience and accompanied by the highest authorities of the territory.