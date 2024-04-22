Esteban Lazo received the President of the Communist Party of Chile





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Political Bureau member Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and of the Council of State, referred to the official visit paid by Lautaro Carmona, president of the Communist Party of Chile (PCCh), as highly important to strengthen relations between the two parties and countries.



During their meeting, Lazo Hernández praised the agenda that the Chilean communist leader fulfilled in Cuba and explained to him the characteristics of the Cuban political system, the role of the X Legislature in the main activities developed by the deputies in permanent link with the people, and the intense legislative work undertaken after the proclamation of the Cuban Constitution on April 10, 2019.



Likewise, he thanked his guest for his Party’s invariable support in the fight against both the U.S. blockade and the unjustified inclusion of Cuba in the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism and sent a congratulatory message, on behalf of the Cuban legislators, to the member of the Communist Party of Chile Karol Cariola on her recent election as president of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile.



As part of his official visit to Cuba, Lautaro Carmona also met with Political Bureau member Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the CPCuba, and signed an Exchange and Cooperation Agreement and a Roadmap to strengthen the historic relations of friendship, cooperation and solidarity between the two parties.