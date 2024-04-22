Díaz-Canel thanked messages of support and solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked well-wishers who sent him messages of support and solidarity on his 64th birthday, including heads of state of friendly countries and Cuban Party and Government leaders.



"I count on all of you to keep fighting for Cuba every day of my life,” he wrote.



Díaz-Canel received happy birthday greetings from his counterparts Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua.



On his end, the president of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo, sent his leader a happy birthday message on behalf of the deputies in which he called him a tireless upright revolutionary and a continuator of the legacy of Fidel and Raúl.