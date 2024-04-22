Cuban Parliament congratulated the President of the Council of Belarus





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Political Bureau member Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and of the Council of State, congratulated Natalia Kochanova on her recent re-election as president of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.



"We are convinced that, under your leadership, we will continue to strengthen the relations of friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between our Parliaments and peoples," Lazo Hernandez wrote in a letter to her Belarusian counterpart.



In October 2023, Cuba and Belarus signed an Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agreement resulting from a visit paid by the Cuban official to Belarus in December 2022 during which both parties signed an MoU.



Natalia Kochanova was elected chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus during the first session of this legislative body.