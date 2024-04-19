Cuba condemns U.S. coercive measures against Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) In posts on X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned the implementation of unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela by the U.S. government and demanded that they be immediately lifted on grounds that they harm the Venezuelan people, whereas Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of the Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, decried the U.S. sanctions and expressed his solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government.



On Wednesday, the United States announced that it will not renew the so-called License 44 authorizing transactions related to oil or gas sector operations in Venezuela.



"The United States determined that Nicolás Maduro and his representatives have not fully met the commitments made under the electoral roadmap agreement, signed by Maduro representatives and the opposition in Barbados in October 2023," said the statement issued by Matthew Miller, spokesperson of the State Department.



On its end, the Venezuelan government assured that it has fully complied with the said agreements, which should have led to the total lifting of the US sanctions and denounced that License 44 is a colonialist instrument intended to monitor Venezuela’s national oil industry.