Cuban Parliament checks enforcement of Food Sovereignty Act





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Members of several parliamentary committees overseeing Agriculture, local People’s Power organs, Health and Sports reviewed the fulfillment of the agreement regarding the Government's report on the implementation of Act No. 148 on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security.



Executives of the Ministry of Agriculture reported the results of municipal programs related to food production, the agricultural production contract mechanisms and the pricing system, among other topics of interest, including the current price inflation.



Political Bureau member Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the Parliament and of the Council of State, called for collective efforts to strengthen the agricultural system as soon as possible, considering that food production is a major problem facing the nation.