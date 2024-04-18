Cuba Thanks Caribbean Nations for Support against US Blockade





Havana, April 17 (ACN) Cuba thanked Caribbean nations for their support of the island’s struggle against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, during a meeting of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).



The head of the Cuban delegation at the meeting in Chile, Carlos Martin, recalled the historic and cultural bonds uniting Cuba to its sister Caribbean nations.



Martin expressed his country’s willingness to keep working with other Caribbean nations to reinforce alliances, economic cooperation and the meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals.



A strategic approach to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda must focus on the transformation of current consumption and production patters into more resilient ones and have access to financing on favorable conditions, said martin. He also mentioned the reformation of the current international financial architecture, so to provide stability to address the challenges facing small island nations, he noted.



The ECLAC forum is part of the seventh meeting on the 2030 Agenda. One thousand representatives of governments, international organizations, the civil society and other actors are attending the gathering in Chile.