May Day Parade, For Cuba Creating Together





Havana, April 17 (ACN) The general secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation Ulises Guilarte invited the people to demonstrate with joy and unity on May Day in all towns, work centers and plazas throughout the island.



Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Guilarte announced that under the slogan: For Cuba Creating Together, citizens from four Havana municipalities will gather at the central rally for May Day at the Jose Marti Anti-imperialist Plaza on the city’s seafront drive boulevard.



The people in other municipalities of the capital city and other Cuban regions will also join celebrations in local plazas, streets and parks, despite current economic limitations derived from the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation, Guilarte said.



Some 200 thousand Havana citizens are expected to gather for the central rally to start May 1st at 7:30. The demonstration will open with a denunciation against the US’s hostile Cuba policy, the rejection of the blacklisting of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism and the support by all workers of their Revolution and the Socialist system.



Some 800 unionists from 56 countries from Europe, Africa and Latin America will attend May Day celebrations in Cuba. The visitors will also participate at an International Solidarity-with-Cuba forum.



The union leader said that Cuban workers will express their solidarity with their colleagues from around the world who are currently living under exploitation and discrimination as a consequence of the multi-dimension crisis of the capitalist system and its neoliberal policy.

