Cuban Parliament salutes anniversary of Syrian independence





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) On behalf of the members of the Cuban Parliament, its president Esteban Lazo Hernández congratulated the Syrian people on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of their country's independence.



In a message to Hamouda Sabbagh, president of the People's Assembly of Syria, Lazo Hernández reasserted Cuba's willingness to keep strengthening relations between the two legislative bodies.



The Syrian People's Assembly has a Cuba Friendship Group—the largest of its kind in the Syrian parliament—which stands as an example of Damascus' interest in having links with Havana.



Friendship, solidarity and invariable common positions have marked almost six decades of Cuba-Syria relations, initiated on August 11, 1965.