Russian Prosecutor General to meet with Cuba´s Comptroller General





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) As part of his visit to Cuba, which concludes today, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Viktorovich Krasnov will meet with Gladys María Bejerano Portela, Comptroller General of the Republic and members of her staff.



Krasnov and his delegation will learn about the role of the Cuban body in overseeing the correct and transparent administration of public funds, controlling administrative management, and addressing the population's concerns about possible cases of corruption and other illegalities linked to the misuse of material and financial resources.



On Tuesday, the Russian official visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Center and later on laid a wreath on the monument to Cuba’s national hero José Martí. Furthermore, the Cuban and Russian Attorney General's Offices signed the 2024-2026 Cooperation Program to keep working in the context of Inter-institutional Cooperation Agreement signed in 2011.