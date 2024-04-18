Díaz-Canel met with Prosecutor General of Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez described his meeting with Igor Viktorovich Krasnov, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation who is visiting Cuba, as an expression of the excellent relations between the two governments and peoples.



Díaz-Canel commended the state of bilateral relations and praised the exchanges held between the prosecutor's offices of both nations at various levels.



On his end, Krasnov conveyed his Cuban counterpart a message of best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Cuban head of state during his first visit to the island.