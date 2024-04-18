Deputy-minister of Foreign Affairs gave his views on migration talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Carlos Fernández de Cossío, Cuba’s deputy minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, shared his views on the Cuba-US migration talks held in Washington, which he described as a regular process to review and adjust the implementation of the migratory agreements signed by both governments as a sign of their commitment to ensure safe, orderly, and regular migration between Cuba and the United States.



Fernández de Cossío remarked that the parties did not see eye to eye on every issue put on the table but held a frank discussion and presented their position on the said agreements.



Cuba stressed that the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island and its impact on the economy and life of the Cuban population is what triggers migration, as often recognized by U.S. politicians and organizations and leaders of Latin American, Caribbean and other nations.



The talks were presided over on the Cuban side by Fernández de Cossío, whereas Eric Jacobstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. State Department headed the U.S. delegation.