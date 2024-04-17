Cuba hails 21st anniversary of the mission Barrio Adentro





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla saluted the 21st anniversary of the mission Barrio Adentro [Into the neighborhood], a humanist brainchild of Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chávez Frías which highlights the fraternal bonds between Cuba and Venezuela and made it possible to provide free health care and solidarity in all Venezuelan communities.



In his message, Rodríguez Parrilla shared the words of his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, who described Barrio Adentro as a measure to pay off “a long overdue debt with the people: the provision of health care”.



On his end, Cuba’s Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda referred to the mission as a symbol of dedication and commitment and “a beautiful medical cooperation project that has given back hope to millions in Venezuela”.



Launched in 2003, Barrio… is intended to guarantee the provision of quality, comprehensive, free-of-charge, cross-sectional health services centered on Primary Care in order to meet society’s needs and improve people’s qualify of life based on the principles of equity, universality, accessibility, engagement, justice and social co-responsibility.