Diaz-Canel participates at Extraordinary Summit of Celac





HAVANA, Cuba, April 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, participates today at the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) to examine the invasion of the Mexican Embassy to Quito by the Ecuadorian authorities.



This unfortunate event has been rejected by the majority of the region, as it constitutes a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the right to asylum, the sovereignty of Mexico and other norms of International Law, the Presidency reported on X.



On the same social network, the Presidency shared images of the meeting, which was also attended by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister.



On April 5, Ecuadorian uniformed officers broke into the Mexican embassy with the aim of arresting former vice president Jorge Glas, to whom the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had granted asylum, considering him politically persecuted.



After what happened, Cuba condemned, in the strongest terms, the violent invasion by the Ecuadorian police into the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in Quito, considering it a flagrant violation of International Law, in particular of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the right to the asylum and sovereignty of that nation.