Cuban foreign affairs and higher education ministries sign MoU to strengthen collaboration





HAVANA, Cuba, April 16 (ACN) Cuban ministries of foreign affairs (Minrex by its Spanish acronym) and higher education (MES by its Spanish acronym) strengthened their ties today, with the signing of a MoU by their respective heads, Bruno Rodriguez and Walter Baluja.



The agreement includes collaboration in science, technology and innovation, as well as the promotion of quality academic programs for the continuous training of Minrex professionals, the member of the Political Bureau and Cuban foreign minister highlighted on X.



On the same social network, the MES indicated that the MoU will develop exchange between the institutions attached to both institutions, promoting alliances and cooperation.



Rodriguez and Baluja signed the document in a simple but transcendental ceremony with the presence of directors and officials of both organizations, and the governing body of Higher Education in Cuba.