French association evaluates collaboration initiatives in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) A large delegation from the Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) association is visiting the Caribbean island to evaluate its collaboration initiatives, Cuban foreign ministry said today.

According to the report, CubaCoop representatives have been on the island since March 17, on what they call an economic mission that will last until April 28.





Headed by the founding president, Roger Grevoul, the members of the solidarity organization have visited ongoing projects and are focused on defining new collaboration initiatives with the island.





The delegation has some 40 members, including local authorities, businessmen, representatives of political forces and French trade unionists, and its agenda includes working visits to Havana and the central province of Cienfuegos.