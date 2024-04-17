Cuba to open center to develop climate adaptation capabilities





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) A new capacity building center for disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation will be opened tomorrow at the headquarters of the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy (IGA), in Havana.



The facility will be prepared to teach classroom and distance courses through the Moodle platform, a program for the creation of Virtual Learning Environments, based on open source Web technology.



Its opening will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the IGA, its directors explained exclusively to the Cuban News Agency.



This scientific center began providing services on June 26, 2013 under a Cuba-Norway collaboration project and was later incorporated into the National Risk Assessment Group, also of the aforementioned institution.



It currently has other training resources and content on the environment, project management, circular economy, science and technological innovation.



IGA is the only one of its kind in the nation with national and international projects and services related to geophysics, astronomy, environmental geology and disaster risk assessment for current and future scenarios and one of the collectives belonging to the Environment Agency of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.