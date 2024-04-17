Cuba recalls proclamation of the socialist character of the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Sixty-three years after Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro proclaimed the socialist character of the Revolution, Cuba recalls that historic event, which occurred during the burial of the victims of the bombings perpetrated against the airports of Ciudad Libertad, San Antonio de los Baños and Santiago de Cuba.



Faced with these actions, which would be the prelude to a mercenary invasion of Bay of Pigs, the maximum Cuban leader declares that the Revolution is socialist and democratic of the humble, with the humble and for the humble.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, recalled on X those words of the Commander in Chief, who continued: "And for this Revolution of the humble, by the humble and for the humble we are ready to give our lives".



On the downtown corner of 23rd and 12th, near the Colon Cemetery, in Havana, the thousands of attendees, with rifles raised, ratified their willingness to defend the Homeland.



On the occasion of the anniversary, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's foreign minister, reaffirmed on X the commitment to the defense of socialism and the homeland.



"Neither the tight blockade of the U.S. government nor its threats will prevent us from continuing the construction of this noble work," he added.



On April 17, 1961, in the south of the western province of Matanzas (in Bay of Pigs and Playa Larga) began the mercenary attack, a military operation organized by the United States, which was aborted by the Cuban troops in less than 72 hours, under the leadership of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.