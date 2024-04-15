Cuban workers continue efforts to recover railroad track affected in accident





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Apr 15 (ACN) Brigades of the Base Business Unit Roads and Bridges, specialists from several entities and forces of the Youth Labor Army continue working to repair the damage on a section of the railway in the central province of Sancti Spiritus affected after the train accident on Saturday, while managers confirmed that there is NO oil spill.



According to a statement issued by the Cuban Railway Association, at 2:30 p.m. on April 13, the extra 900 train, which was transporting national crude to the Sergio Soto Refinery in the municipality of Cabaiguan in Sancti Spiritus, derailed at kilometer 364.2 of the Main Line, in the vicinity of the town of Siguaney, in Taguasco.



Although no damage to people's lives has been reported, as a consequence of the incident, damage was caused to the railroad track and to the last two tank cars and the so-called caboose, which forced the temporary diversion of passenger trains that run on this route.



According to the digital version of the Escambray newspaper, railroad sector executives in Sancti Spiritus stressed the complexity of the actions to recover some 300 meters of line and where it is necessary to replace, in addition, about 400 concrete sleepers.



However, according to the newspaper, the resources and specialized technical equipment are available to reestablish as soon as possible the circulation of trains that now runs along the Zaza del Medio branch line.



Immediately new bolts were put in place and all the covers were retightened to prevent oil spills, while other measures will be carried out on Sunday, the report concluded.