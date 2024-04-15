Cuban western province to host 2nd Tenth Ibero-American Congress





VARADERO, Cuba, Apr 15 (ACN) The 2nd Ibero-American Congress of the Tenth and Improvised Verse, with the aim of encouraging pluralistic participation and fraternization among researchers, scholars, poets, musicians and culture, will be held in this seaside resort city from May 31 to June 2.



According to the official announcement of the event, which will bring together representatives from countries such as Spain, Puerto Rico, Panama, Chile and Venezuela, the main themes include the presence of women in the tradition and the search for formulas to motivate the approach of new generations to improvised verse.



At the Arenas Blancas Hotel, located in the sun and beach resort of the island, there will be a space for reflection and main debate in which there will be keynote lectures, plenary interventions, panels, and work commissions will be formed based on different topics, according to the report.



Yiria Otaño, general coordinator and member of the organizing committee of the conclave, explained that collateral activities such as book presentations, documentary screenings, samples of the manifestation of different nations and community outreach guateques will take place in parallel.



Otaño pointed out that the occasion will also be the occasion for the presentation of the Ibero-American Indio Nabori Prize of the Decima and Improvised Verse, which recognizes the trajectory of poets and scholars whose work exalts and preserves the Ibero-American cultural identity.



This event will be dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage and the Centennial of the Birth of Adolfo Alfonso Fernandez, an outstanding exponent of the Cuban "punto" who was awarded the 2004 National Music Prize.