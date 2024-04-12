Diaz-Canel praises visit to Cuba by Grenada's Prime Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, on X welcomed Dickon Mitchell, prime minister of Grenada, who has been on an official visit to Cuba since Thursday.



We hope he feels in our homeland as we feel in that brotherly country, with which we are celebrating 45 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, said the president in his message on the social network.



Mitchell arrived in Jose Marti International Airport, in Havana, as part of an official visit to Cuba in the context of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two nations.



Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, headed the delegation that received Mitchell, along with Rafael Dausa Cespedes, director of Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, and members of the diplomatic corps of that country and Cuba.



As part of his stay, which will last until April 14, the Grenadian visitor will hold official conversations with his Cuban counterpart and carry out other activities of interest.