Havana hosts 41st session of the Cuba-Vietnam intergovernmental commission





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuba and Vietnam ratified the interest in expanding and strengthening economic, commercial and scientific-technical ties, as the 41st session of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission was opened in Havana.



Its co-presidents, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuban deputy prime minister and head of the foreign trade and investment ministry (Mincex by its Spanish acronym), and Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Vietnamese minister of construction, expressed such will at the opening of the meetings that will be held until Monday by representatives of different branches of the two nations.



In the presence of Le Quang Long, ambassador of the Asian nation to Havana, Cabrisas recalled that last March marked the 50th anniversary of the signing of the first agreement with the establishment of the aforementioned Intergovernmental Commission.



From then until the present we have developed an exemplary cooperation whose close ties between the two socialist countries are a reference for the world, he said.



He also thanked Vietnam for its solidarity and cooperation in these difficult times that Cuba is going through, which can be seen in the important donations of rice and other products received in 2023 and more recently of 1,640 tons of rice, which are in transit to the Caribbean island.



Cabrisas highlighted the decisive role of that nation in the national economy by positioning itself as the main investor of the Asian continent in Cuba, by maintaining an active participation in the investment process within the Mariel Special Development Zone and as a major supplier of rice for the Cuban population.



Thanh Nghi ratified the support of his government and Vietnamese companies to participate in Cuba's Economic and Social Development Program until 2030, in the prioritized sectors.



The parties agreed to work together to boost bilateral cooperation in food production, energy, biotechnology and tourism, and to continue promoting the presence of Vietnamese companies in Cuba.