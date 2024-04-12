Cuban PM held talks with residents of municipality in eastern region





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister of the Republic, visited the municipality of Gibara in the eastern province of Holguin, in compliance with the agreement that regulates the link between the deputies and the voters of the territory where they were elected.



On X, the Head of Government reported on the exchange held with neighbors of the 97th constituency of the Velasco 2 Popular Council, who expressed their concerns, mainly about the high prices and the floods caused by the flooding of the nearby river.



Marrero Cruz indicated the creation of a working group to carry out an integral analysis of the problems of the community, and affirmed that the main solutions must come from the work of the municipality and the inhabitants of the area.



Also in La Resbalosa, belonging to the Popular Council Velasco 1, he exchanged on how to do more from the territory to raise the quality of life of all its inhabitants, because the community is located in an area of difficult access, so it requires differentiated attention.



In a meeting with the Administration Council of Gibara, the premier called to strengthen the structure and modify the work systems in correspondence with the current situation, in order to boost the local economy and the province.