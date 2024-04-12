Raul and Diaz-Canel congratulate Cuban foresters





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated the Ranger Corps on the 65th anniversary of its constitution.



The congratulations were announced by Major General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, member of the Political Bureau of the CC of the PCC and Minister of the Interior (Minint), at a ceremony to commemorate the event, held on Wednesday at the Martyrs' Forest, in Havana.



Alvarez Casas recalled the background of the Ranger Corps in the Rebel Army, which was created in the midst of reforestation in 1959, and its subsequent development, according to official information from his body.



He emphasized their leading role in the defense and preservation of the environment, natural resources, forests, flora and fauna, and their contribution in the fight against crime in intricate and difficult to access places.



A group of chiefs, combatants and civilian workers with more than 25 years of service were awarded incentives such as the Commendation for Virtue and Distinguished Service Award.



The celebration was attended by Ydael Perez Brito and Eduardo Martinez Diaz, Ministers of Agriculture and Science, Technology and Environment, respectively, as well as chiefs, combatants and civilian workers of the MININT and the Ministry of Armed Forces.