Cuban authorities mourn death of young Revolutionary Armed Forces combatants





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, mourned the death of three young combatants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba (FAR) in a helicopter accident.



To the families, comrades and friends of Major Dairon Gonzalez Espinosa, First Lieutenant Carlos Enrique Frometa Rodriguez and Second Lieutenant Yunier Cespedes Escalona, we feel their pain as our own, said the Cuban head of state on X.



On the same social network, Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister of the country, sent condolences to the relatives, friends and co-workers of the three Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) combatants who lost their lives in a plane crash.



According to an official statement, a helicopter crashed early Thursday morning at the Antonio Maceo Grajales International Airport in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, killing Major Dairon Gonzalez Espinosa, First Lieutenant Carlos Enrique Frómeta Rodriguez and Second Lieutenant Yunier Cespedes Escalona.



A commission of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces is currently investigating the causes of the accident.