



Havana, April 11 (ACN) Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell arrived in Cuba on Thursday on an official visit, as both nations mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.



Mitchell was welcomed at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport by deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal along the director for Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean Rafael Dausa and members of the Grenadian diplomatic mission in Cuba.



The Grenadian Premier will meet an official agenda here till April 14, which includes official talks with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.



Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell (1878) was elected on June 23, 2002 by a large majority of votes. He took office on June 24, that same year.



Previously, Mitchell visited Cuba in September 2023 to attend the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 plus China.



Cuba and Grenada have maintained bilateral relations since April 14, 1979. Over the past forty years both nations have enjoyed important cooperation has prevailed in healthcare, education, construction and other fields of interest.



Over 300 Grenadian professionals have graduate from Cuban universities, particularly in medicine.

Pictures at: http//fotos en fotos.acn.cu