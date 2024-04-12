Cuban President Regrets Death of Military Youths in Helicopter Accident





Havana, April 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regretted the death of three young members of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces in a recent helicopter accident.



Diaz-Canel extended his condolences on X to the relatives of the accident victims: Major Dairon Gonzalez, First Lieutenant Carlos Enrique Frometa and Sub-Leutenant Yunier Cespedes.



On early hours Thursday, a helicopter from the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces fell to the ground at the Santiago de Cuba International Airport while meeting a mission.



A commission with the Cuban Armed Forces is investigating the event.