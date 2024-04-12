All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
16
April Tuesday

Cuban President Regrets Death of Military Youths in Helicopter Accident



Havana, April 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regretted the death of three young members of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces in a recent helicopter accident.

Diaz-Canel extended his condolences on X to the relatives of the accident victims: Major Dairon Gonzalez, First Lieutenant Carlos Enrique Frometa and Sub-Leutenant Yunier Cespedes.

On early hours Thursday, a helicopter from the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces fell to the ground at the Santiago de Cuba International Airport while meeting a mission.

A commission with the Cuban Armed Forces is investigating the event.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News