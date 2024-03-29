Cuban Foreign Policy is Heir of Historical Struggle Tradition





Havana, March 28 (ACN) The rector of the Havana-based Raul Roa Garcia Foreign Relations Institute, Rogelio Sierra, described the foreign policy of the Cuban Revolution as a result of a long-standing struggle tradition.



In his remarks at the closing session of a Foreign Relations Seminar, Sierra explained that the Cuba’s foreign policy was born along the island’s Independence Army, the Republic on Arms and has experienced different historical processes of the Cuban nation.



The diplomat and rector recalled the provisions of the 1860 Cuban constitution, known as the Guaimaro Constitution—the first one in the Republic of Cuba—which established an exchange beyond the Cuban borders.



Independence leaders such the Father of the Cuban Homeland, Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, and National Hero, Jose Marti, planted the seeds to turn Cuban foreign policy into an invincible and unbreakable policy ion Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia, after the 1959 triumph of the Revolution.



Since that point in time and despite US intentions to isolate Cuba, our foreign policy has been based in the country’s sovereignty, non-interference and the support of the nations, said the diplomat.



There are countless example of that statement, he noted, such as the collaboration brigades, the support of the movements for justice and independence around the world and different integration platforms which has taken the contribution of the Cuban revolution.



Sierra stressed Cuba’s determination for fair peace, the creation of a new world economic order, the rejection of imperialism, terrorism, neo-liberalism, fascism and any manifestation of hatred.



The International Relations seminar was held under the slogan “International Relations in Today’s World: Challenges and Opportunities.”



The forum was attended by over 170 delegates from around the country and from countries like Mexico, Argentina, El Salvador, Venezuela, Russia and Senegal.





